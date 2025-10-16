Leaders hit the ground in Jubilee Hills, their teams campaign online

HYDERABAD: With candidates finalised, the Congress, BRS and BJP have begun stepping up their campaigns. V Naveen Yadav of the Congress, Maganti Sunitha of the BRS and L Deepak Reddy of the BJP are contesting in the Jubilee Hills byelection.

Sources said all parties are drawing up campaign plans and have engaged social media teams and political analysts to monitor activities, while conducting daily surveys to assess ground-level situations and fine-tune their strategies.

Congress sources confirmed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lead the campaign, holding roadshows and public meetings in the last week of October after the nomination process ends, with a major public meeting planned on November 9 where he is likely to highlight developmental works in Jubilee Hills and government schemes.

On the other hand, sources in the BRS said party president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to take part in the campaign. Though senior leaders have urged him to hold a few roadshows or public meetings, KCR has not made a final decision. Instead, he has directed KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao to lead the campaign. It seems that the BRS is banking on the sympathy factor following the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath, whose wife, Maganti Sunitha, is contesting.

Meanwhile, the BJP has set up a war room to coordinate and monitor its campaign. Party MP and in-charge of the Jubilee Hills byelection, M Raghunandan Rao, has been holding a series of meetings with party strategists. Sources said no major leaders from the high command are expected to campaign, as most of them are focused on the Bihar elections.