Minister Sridhar Babu calls KTR’s ‘vote theft’ claims confession

HYDERABAD: Taking a shot at BRS working president KT Rama Rao over his vote theft allegations against the Congress, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu pointed out that the electoral rolls were prepared before the 2023 Assembly election when BRS was in power, suggesting that KTR might be admitting to winning some seats through vote theft.

Speaking to the media after the ‘Meet Your Minister’ programme at Gandhi Bhavan, Sridhar said Rahul Gandhi is showing people with evidence how the BJP is winning elections at the state and central levels, citing examples from states like Karnataka. He added that Rahul has exposed the BJP as a “nation state” and warned that the BJP is undermining the power of the vote, which is central to democracy.

“KTR is trying to emulate Rahul Gandhi like a fox mimicking tiger stripes,” Sridhar remarked. He said the Congress government is providing basic amenities to the poorest, including free electricity and fine rice, while BRS is making unscrupulous allegations against it.

Expressing confidence in winning the Jubilee Hills bye-election, he stated that nobody could prevent their victory. He added that BRS, anticipating defeat, is making excuses in the run-up to the polls.