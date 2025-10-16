Result will be verdict on Congress rule, says KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat will be seen as a verdict of the people on governance, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday stated that only a defeat for the Congress could compel the ruling party to fulfil its promises to the citizens of Telangana.

Speaking after accompanying BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath who filed two sets of nominations, Rama Rao termed the byelection a contest between what he described as “a decade of progress under BRS and two years of chaos under the Congress government”.

Sunitha submitted two sets of nominations, the first in the presence of senior leaders Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Padma Rao, Raula Sridhar Reddy and corporator Dedeepya Rao and the second in the presence of Rama Rao, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Rajkumar Patel and Sameena Yasmin.

“If Sunitha wins, it will be a victory for the people and a reminder to the Congress that promises are meant to be delivered, not forgotten. Only then will they feel the pressure to release the Rs 2,500 monthly support for women, clear farmers’ dues, and provide employment as pledged,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao said the Jubilee Hills bypoll would mark the beginning of BRS’s resurgence under K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, claiming that the “Pink Wave that transformed Telangana” would start again from Jubilee Hills.