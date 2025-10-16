SVPNPA to hold Dikshant Parade for 174 IPS probationers, highlighting training in ethics, field skills

HYDERABAD: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) will host the Dikshant Parade for 174 IPS probationers and 16 foreign trainees on Friday.
Of the 174 IPS probationers, 62 (36%) are women. The batch comprises 87 engineering, 36 science, 29 arts, eight MBBS, six law and eight commerce graduates.
SVPNPA Director Amit Garg said the batch commenced its training on December 9, 2024, after completing a 15-week foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie. The 45-week basic course at the Academy is followed by 29 weeks of district training in their respective cadres and a nine-week Phase-II course back at the Academy.
Speaking to TNIE, Garg said both the methodology and curriculum are constantly updated to address emerging challenges in policing. “For instance, after incidents like the Kumbh Mela stampede, we invited officers who handled the situation to share practical insights on what to do and what to avoid,” he explained.
As part of their sensitisation training, the probationers also undertake field visits. “They visit orphanages, shelter homes and other social institutions to understand ground realities,” Garg added.
The Academy is placing a strong emphasis on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), blockchain and drone operations.
“We incorporate real case studies — many of which are provided by state governments like Telangana — into our lectures to give trainees a realistic understanding of technology-driven policing,” Garg said.
On the outdoor front, trainees undergo rigorous training in swimming, yoga, drill, equestrian activities, weapon handling, firing, field craft, tactics and general warfare. “We aim for holistic development — physical fitness, endurance, discipline and presence of mind. They also participate in real-world crowd management during Ganesh idol immersions, Muharram processions, cricket matches and elections,” he said, emphasising the importance of synergy between theory and practice.
When asked about reports of misconduct by some IPS officers, Garg said such matters should be addressed by the respective state DGPs. “At the Academy, we focus on ethics, human rights and the consequences of corruption. We do our best to instil integrity and professionalism. What officers do in the field later is their responsibility and they must face the consequences of their choices,” he said.