SVPNPA to hold Dikshant Parade for 174 IPS probationers, highlighting training in ethics, field skills

HYDERABAD: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) will host the Dikshant Parade for 174 IPS probationers and 16 foreign trainees on Friday.

Of the 174 IPS probationers, 62 (36%) are women. The batch comprises 87 engineering, 36 science, 29 arts, eight MBBS, six law and eight commerce graduates.

SVPNPA Director Amit Garg said the batch commenced its training on December 9, 2024, after completing a 15-week foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie. The 45-week basic course at the Academy is followed by 29 weeks of district training in their respective cadres and a nine-week Phase-II course back at the Academy.

Speaking to TNIE, Garg said both the methodology and curriculum are constantly updated to address emerging challenges in policing. “For instance, after incidents like the Kumbh Mela stampede, we invited officers who handled the situation to share practical insights on what to do and what to avoid,” he explained.

As part of their sensitisation training, the probationers also undertake field visits. “They visit orphanages, shelter homes and other social institutions to understand ground realities,” Garg added.

The Academy is placing a strong emphasis on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), blockchain and drone operations.