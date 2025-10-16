Telangana cadre IPS trainees share challenges, achievements from academy training

HYDERABAD: Two women IPS trainee officers have allotted to the Telangana cadre — Ayesha Fatima, a native of Madhya Pradesh, and Manisha Nehra from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

Speaking to TNIE, Manisha said she was inspired by her parents, who always encouraged her to pursue a career that would make them proud and allow her to contribute meaningfully to society.

Recalling her training experience at the academy, she said, “Physical training was initially the toughest part for me, especially running. Fortunately, the faculty at the academy were incredibly supportive. They guided and encouraged those who struggled, ensuring we reached our goals.”

She also shared that completing the 16 km run within the stipulated 128 minutes was one of her proudest achievements. “I was never a runner. I started with just 100 metres and slowly built up to 16 km. That progress was my biggest personal victory,” she said.

Another IPS trainee officer, Mandhare Soham Sunil, who cleared the IPS in his fourth attempt, has been allotted to the Telangana cadre. Sunil, a native of Maharashtra, said, “I have heard many positive things about Telangana state police, especially its skill-based approach, use of technology and efficient micromanagement.”