Telangana receives 11,757 Haj 2026 applications for 4,292 seats

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Haj Committee has received a total of 11,757 applications for Haj 2026. Officials stated that the state has been allotted a quota of 4,292 seats, leaving a waiting list of 4,617 applicants after the first and second clearances.

A total of 2,848 pilgrims have been cleared — 1,928 in the first list and 920 in the second. Those allotted seats must deposit a second instalment of Rs 1,25,000, with the total cost per pilgrim fixed at Rs 2,77,300. The payment deadline is October 31.

As part of preparations, the Haj Committee has invited applications for Haj trainers, requiring a minimum qualification of Class 12 and an age range of 25 to 65 years. The last date for online applications is October 20.

Applications have also been invited for the post of State Haj Inspector, open to permanent employees of the Union or state governments who are graduates and under 50 years of age. The deadline for online applications is November 3.

The committee has reserved 500 Haj seats under the Mehram category, with the submission deadline set for October 31, 2025.

Officials said that all Haj 2026 pilgrims must have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in line with Saudi Arabia government regulations. Authorities have urged all selected pilgrims to complete documentation and payments within the stipulated deadlines to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.