Woman raped, robbed on Santragachi Express between Guntur, Peddakurapadu; accused escapes

HYDERABAD: A woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified man on board the Santragachi Special Express between Guntur and Peddakurapadu railway stations on Monday night, October 13.

The accused reportedly jumped off the train as it slowed down at Peddakurapadu Railway Station and escaped.

According to Secunderabad Railway Police, the woman, a resident of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district, had boarded the Santragachi Special Express (Train No. 07222) at Rajahmundry to travel to Cherlapally, where she works as a domestic help. She was alone in the ladies’ coach, which was at the rear end of the train.

Police said that while the train was moving between Guntur and Peddakurapadu, he allegedly threatened her with a knife and raped her. He also beat her and stole her handbag containing cash of Rs 5,600 and a mobile phone.

As the train slowed near Peddakurapadu, he jumped off and escaped. The woman travelled on to Cherlapally and approached the Secunderabad Railway Police to lodge a complaint.

A ‘Zero FIR’ was registered and transferred to Nadikudi police station in AP.

Molestor on the move

When the train halted at Guntur, the accused, aged around 40, short in build and carrying a bag, entered the coach by persuading her to open it, and then locked it from inside