After sigachi tragedy, vigil intensified on high-risk industries

SANGAREDDY: Following the deadly accident at Sigachi Industries in Pashamylaram, the district administration has intensified safety inspections across high-risk industries.

Officials identified 559 such units in Patancheru, Sangareddy, Jinnaram, Gummadidala, Bollaram, Zaheerabad and nearby areas.

The industries have been divided into two clusters, with Sangareddy Deputy Inspector of Factories K Gouri Shankar and Warangal Deputy Inspector Venkata Ramana appointed as in-charges. Teams comprising officials from the Industries, Pollution Control Board, and Fire departments inspected the units, identified lapses and issued directions for corrective action within a stipulated time.

“We wish that Sangareddy should become a model for industries. Many industries are spending funds for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. We suggested diverting these funds for better security measures for workers in the industries on a priority basis. All the major industries should have fire engines, without waiting in the event of any accident,” Collector P Pravinya told TNIE. She added that industries must submit layout maps and self-certification documents for accountability.

“We have checked 80 chemical industries so far and examined them as per checklist. They were suggested to be asked to take steps within one week. Action will be initiated against those who fail to comply and cases will also be registered against them,” Gouri Shanker told TNIE, adding that they have received responses from only 18 industries so far.