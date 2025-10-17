‘Ambitious’ OSD dragging Minister Surekha into a quagmire?

HYDERABAD: Environment, Forests and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha appears to be slipping into deeper trouble, with a fresh set of allegations emerging against her former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) N Sumanth.

According to sources, Sumanth allegedly threatened senior executives of several cement factories and contractors involved in major projects, including the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma temple construction, demanding large sums of money in return for facilitating transfers and postings.

It is also being widely discussed that Surekha had appointed him as OSD despite the General Administration Department (GAD) earlier rejecting his appointment proposal.

Sumanth, who was appointed on a contractual basis by the Pollution Control Board in 2023, was supposed to serve until December this year. However, his services were terminated prematurely following multiple corruption complaints.

Government sources said that Sumanth had been repeatedly warned about his conduct in departments under the minister’s purview. Senior officials had reportedly cautioned Surekha about him, but she allegedly ignored the warnings.

Sources told TNIE that Sumanth is Surekha’s most trusted aide, to the extent that even after the controversy erupted, he was seen travelling with her in her car. Attempts to contact Sumanth were unsuccessful — his phone was switched off and text messages unanswered.