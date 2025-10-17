Congress extends support to BC bandh call on October 18

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday extended his party’s support to the bandh call given by the BC JAC, demanding enhancement of Backward Classes (BC) reservations to 42 per cent in local body elections.

The BC associations are scheduled to stage the bandh on October 18.

A delegation of BC leaders, led by BJP MP and BC Welfare Association national president R Krishnaiah and BC Association leader Jajula Srinivas, met Mahesh Goud at Gandhi Bhavan and urged him to support the bandh. Responding positively, the TPCC chief announced the Congress’ full support.

Later speaking to reporters, Mahesh Goud reiterated that the Congress government in Telangana is fully committed to providing 42 per cent reservations to BCs. He said the government would not take a backward step on the issue and recalled that the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey was conducted scientifically in line with Rahul Gandhi’s assurance.

He accused the BJP and BRS of creating obstacles to the implementation of increased BC reservations. “These parties supported the BC Bills in the Assembly but are now stalling them outside. The BRS and BJP have a secret understanding,” he alleged.