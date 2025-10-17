Genco accuses SCCL of supplying poor-quality coal to Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a letter addressed to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TG Genco) has accused the coal supplier of dispatching poor-quality coal to its thermal power stations while sending higher-grade coal to other states.

TG Genco chairman and managing director (CMD) S Harish detailed these concerns in a three-page letter to SCCL CMD N Balram, urging immediate corrective measures.

When contacted, SCCL CMD Balram dismissed these claims, stating that SCCL does not produce coal but only supplies it as a naturally available resource. He added that the company ensures the coal supplied to TG Genco is free from contamination and foreign materials. Confirming receipt of the letter, he said, “I will create awareness among Genco officials about the actual situation.”

However, Genco officials maintained that SCCL is sending higher-grade coal to other states while supplying lower-grade coal to Telangana’s power plants.

With “the SCCL mines located in Telangana, it is requested that priority may be given to the TG Genco thermal units in supplying the higher grade coal to meet the increased power demand in the state and also being TG Genco, the state-owned public sector undertaking (PSU) of Telangana”, Harish wrote.

In the letter, the CMD furnished data on the poor quality of coal supplied to Genco’s thermal plants in September and October.

“It is requested to please arrange to supply designated coal to TG Genco thermal stations as per the fuel supply agreement (FSA) grade to operate the units at their rated capacities,” he said.