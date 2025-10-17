Jubilee Hills bypolls: DEO orders AMFs at all 407 polling stations

HYDERABAD: Emphasising the importance of voter convenience and accessibility during the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection, Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has instructed officials to ensure all Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) are in place at all the polling stations in the constituency.

Karnan inspected the Distribution, Reception and Counting (DRC) Centre at Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium and several polling stations on Thursday.

He reviewed the arrangements and facilities at the field level. He instructed the election and GHMC staff to ensure the provision of all AMF across all 407 polling stations in the constituency.

At the DRC Centre, he reviewed the arrangements and instructed officials that all preparations must strictly adhere to the EC) guidelines to ensure smooth conduct of the election process. Karnan further emphasised that special attention must be given to the needs of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens, in line with ECI norms.