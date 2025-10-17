SC refuses to intervene in stay on enhanced BC quota in local body polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI : In a setback to the state government, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Telangana High Court’s interim stay on Government Order (GO) 9, which raised BC reservations in local body elections from 25% to 42%, taking the total quota to 67%.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the state’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the HC’s order. The apex court said the State Election Commission (SEC) could go ahead with the polls based on the existing reservation pattern, as it stood before GO 9.

It also directed the high court to decide the main petition on its merits, without being influenced by the observations made during the SLP hearing.

The bench questioned the state on the timing of the hike in quotas. “If they are increasing reservations here (for BCs), they have to reduce for other categories,” it said, pointing out that the 50% cap on reservations cannot be breached.