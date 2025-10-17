Speculation grows over Minister Konda Surekha’s future amid OSD controversy

HYDERABAD: The state Congress was on Thursday abuzz with speculation over the political future of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, even as she met AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan and briefed her on the recent controversies involving her former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) N Sumanth.
With the string of controversies surrounding Surekha coming at a politically inconvenient time, discussions in party circles have turned to possible disciplinary action, including her resignation or removal from the Cabinet. The minister, however, said she had briefed Natarajan about the allegations against Sumanth and the visit by police personnel to her residence on Wednesday. The meeting took place at the MLA Quarters in Adarshnagar and was attended by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.
According to party sources, Surekha expressed displeasure over the “intrusion”, stating that officers had come to her residence without following proper legal procedure. She is learnt to have urged the AICC in-charge to ensure that any inquiry is conducted lawfully and transparently.
After the meeting, Surekha told reporters that she had met Natarajan and Mahesh to share her concerns. She said the leaders assured her that the matter would be discussed collectively and resolved in line with directions from the party high command. The minister declined to comment further on the controversy involving Sumanth.
Surekha, daughter Susmitha meet deputy chief minister
Earlier in the day, Surekha, accompanied by her daughter Susmitha, met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at his residence. Party insiders said the discussion revolved around the dispute involving cement factories and the alleged threatening calls made by her former OSD.
They also reportedly discussed issues related to Endowments department projects at the Sammakka–Saralamma temple in Medaram, where differences are said to have surfaced with Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and others.
However, speculation in the Congress refused to die down, with party leaders recalling that the leadership had earlier taken a serious view of Surekha’s remarks about actor A Nagarjuna regarding his son’s divorce from actor Samantha. The minister has also reportedly had disagreements with her Cabinet colleagues Srinivasa Reddy, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and Jupally Krishna Rao.
Additionally, Warangal district MLAs have lodged complaints against Surekha and her husband, former MLC Konda Murali, over remarks made against them. The issue remains unresolved despite party intervention.
Sources further said differences have also emerged with Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy regarding the cement factory issue. The series of controversies has added to the pressure on the ruling Congress leadership, with the Opposition seizing the opportunity to question the government over corruption and intimidation.
Surekha’s husband refuses to comment on OSD row
Surekha’s husband and former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao refused to respond to the controversy surrounding Sumanth. Addressing the media at Ram Nagar in Hanamkonda district on Thursday, he said that “AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan has instructed me to not make any statements without any clarifications”.
“In the past, the AICC state in-charge asked Surekha and me not to cross the party line without knowing the facts. I have no knowledge of what happened on Wednesday night in Hyderabad. Minister Surekha was also not in Warangal,” he said.
“First let me get all the details of Wednesday’s incident. Only then will I be able to speak to the media after taking the permission of the AICC in-charge,” Muralidhar added.