Speculation grows over Minister Konda Surekha’s future amid OSD controversy

HYDERABAD: The state Congress was on Thursday abuzz with speculation over the political future of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, even as she met AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan and briefed her on the recent controversies involving her former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) N Sumanth.

With the string of controversies surrounding Surekha coming at a politically inconvenient time, discussions in party circles have turned to possible disciplinary action, including her resignation or removal from the Cabinet. The minister, however, said she had briefed Natarajan about the allegations against Sumanth and the visit by police personnel to her residence on Wednesday. The meeting took place at the MLA Quarters in Adarshnagar and was attended by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

According to party sources, Surekha expressed displeasure over the “intrusion”, stating that officers had come to her residence without following proper legal procedure. She is learnt to have urged the AICC in-charge to ensure that any inquiry is conducted lawfully and transparently.

After the meeting, Surekha told reporters that she had met Natarajan and Mahesh to share her concerns. She said the leaders assured her that the matter would be discussed collectively and resolved in line with directions from the party high command. The minister declined to comment further on the controversy involving Sumanth.

Surekha, daughter Susmitha meet deputy chief minister

Earlier in the day, Surekha, accompanied by her daughter Susmitha, met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at his residence. Party insiders said the discussion revolved around the dispute involving cement factories and the alleged threatening calls made by her former OSD.

They also reportedly discussed issues related to Endowments department projects at the Sammakka–Saralamma temple in Medaram, where differences are said to have surfaced with Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and others.