Cabinet a divided house, no unity among ministers: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Stating that the state Cabinet meeting held on Thursday was of “no use to the people of Telangana”, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao claimed it was a divided house.
Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Harish Rao also alleged that the Cabinet did not take any decisions that were useful to the people.
“There are around half a dozen groups in this Cabinet. There is no unity among the ministers,” he alleged.
“People expected the Cabinet to clear Rs 1,300 crore due to farmers in the form of bonus. Women hoped it would announce the release of funds for providing Rs 2,500 assistance to them under the Mahalakshmi scheme. But the Cabinet meeting disappointed all of them,” he added.
He also alleged that CM A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues were not interested in governance but busy with “personal panchayats”.
“Some (ministers) fought over commissions, some over contracts, some over water shares and others on encroachments and postings. It was not a Council of Ministers. It looks like a ‘Dandupalyam mutha’ (a notorious criminal gang),” he said.
Accusing that the Revanth Reddy government brought “gun culture” to the state, he said: “A minister’s daughter clearly said that the chief minister’s close associates themselves threatened somebody with guns.”
Harish Rao also said that the BRS would lodge complaints with various agencies against the irregularities being perpetrated by the Congress government. “We want to assure the industrialists, businessmen, film personalities and realtors that we stand with you. Don’t be afraid,” he said.
He also slammed the BJP-led Union government for not ordering any probe into the state government’s irregularities.
“The BJP and Congress are running a ‘joint venture’. That’s why Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay are not reacting. They are trying to protect the Congress leaders. If that is not true, the Centre should order inquiries into the irregularities of the Congress government,” he added.
Harish degraded himself with false claims: Seethakka
Rejecting Harish Rao’s claims of chaos at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Friday asserted that the meeting only discussed matters related to governance and people’s welfare. Speaking to reporters, she said: “I swear in the name of my parents and also on Sammakka and Saralamma.
There was no trouble during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting. Can Harish Rao prove his claims?” She alleged that by speaking about things that never happened at the meeting, Harish Rao only degraded himself. “Even during my personal interactions with chief minister and other ministers, there were no discussions or complaints about other ministers.
It was the BRS that actually brought gun culture to the state,” she alleged. Hitting back at Harish Rao, she alleged that the real “Dandupalyam mutha” was the BRS. “Let Harish Rao first respond to the allegations levelled by K Kavitha,” she concluded.