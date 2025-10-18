Cabinet a divided house, no unity among ministers: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Stating that the state Cabinet meeting held on Thursday was of “no use to the people of Telangana”, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao claimed it was a divided house.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Harish Rao also alleged that the Cabinet did not take any decisions that were useful to the people.

“There are around half a dozen groups in this Cabinet. There is no unity among the ministers,” he alleged.

“People expected the Cabinet to clear Rs 1,300 crore due to farmers in the form of bonus. Women hoped it would announce the release of funds for providing Rs 2,500 assistance to them under the Mahalakshmi scheme. But the Cabinet meeting disappointed all of them,” he added.

He also alleged that CM A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues were not interested in governance but busy with “personal panchayats”.

“Some (ministers) fought over commissions, some over contracts, some over water shares and others on encroachments and postings. It was not a Council of Ministers. It looks like a ‘Dandupalyam mutha’ (a notorious criminal gang),” he said.

Accusing that the Revanth Reddy government brought “gun culture” to the state, he said: “A minister’s daughter clearly said that the chief minister’s close associates themselves threatened somebody with guns.”

Harish Rao also said that the BRS would lodge complaints with various agencies against the irregularities being perpetrated by the Congress government. “We want to assure the industrialists, businessmen, film personalities and realtors that we stand with you. Don’t be afraid,” he said.