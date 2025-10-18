Clamour grows to renovate Rajanna temple with Krishnashila

KARIMNAGAR: Opposition parties are exerting pressure on the government and the Endowments department over the ongoing expansion works at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada. They are demanding that renovation be carried out scientifically, using traditional stone pillars and structures instead of concrete ones.

The BJP has criticised the state government for allegedly neglecting the development of the historic temple, revered as the “Dakshina Kashi” (Southern Kashi). The ancient shrine is a major spiritual centre for devotees from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and the two Telugu states.

BJP leader Lingapalli Shankar said that temples such as Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple were constructed with durable stone architecture designed to last for centuries.

In contrast, he said, the government’s plan to use cement pillars and brick structures on a limited budget for Rajanna temple undermines its spiritual and cultural value.

BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar also urged that the temple be built using Krishnashila in the Tamil Nadu architectural style to restore its grandeur, warning that devotees would not accept concrete construction.

Responding to the criticism, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating that the main temple structure would remain untouched. “Only the surrounding areas are being expanded, and about 64 stone pillars will be part of the temple’s development,” he told TNIE.