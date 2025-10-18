Congress committed to 42 per cent BC quota: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday reiterated that the Congress government is firmly committed to providing 42% reservations for BCs, as promised in its manifesto.

He said: “For the first time since India’s independence, we conducted a comprehensive socio-economic, educational, and political survey in Telangana. Based on this survey, a Bill to provide 42% reservations for BCs was introduced and unanimously passed in the Assembly and sent to the Governor.”

He explained that the previous BRS government, during the 2018 local body elections, had imposed a 50 per cent cap on total reservations through legislation.

“We repealed that law. Two Bills — one for local body reservations and another for education and employment — were unanimously passed and sent to the Governor,” he said.

The deputy CM added that the government had already taken all required steps — Cabinet resolution, survey, appointment of a dedicated commission, and unanimous Assembly approval — yet the BJP government at the Centre has been obstructing the implementation of the BC reservation Bill for months.

“It is the BJP government at the Centre that is solely responsible for blocking 42% reservations for BCs,” he stated.

On the occasion, Vikramarka announced that Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) workers will receive Rs 400 crore as Diwali bonus.

He said: “On behalf of the state government, I express happiness over announcing this bonus to Singareni workers who light up the nation with their hard work.”

He conveyed Diwali greetings to the people of Telangana, wishing that everyone’s lives be filled with light, happiness, and prosperity — moving from ignorance to knowledge and from darkness to light.