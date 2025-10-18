Farmers will get money within 72 hours of paddy procurement: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

NALGONDA: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday announced that money would be deposited in the bank accounts of farmers within 72 hours of buying paddy from them.
The minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating Indira Kranthi Patham paddy procurement centres at Kankanlalpally, Anthayagudem and Mamidalapally in Thipparthi mandal of Nalgonda district. He also inaugurated a new gram panchayat building in Kankanlalpally and flagged off the lorries transporting paddy from Thipparthi mandal headquarters.
“The primary goal of the Congress government is to see happiness in the eyes of the farmers. That’s why it is according utmost priority to them. The state Cabinet has allocated `25,000 crore to ensure timely payments to farmers who sell their Kharif paddy this year,” he said.
“Farmers need not wait for their payments. The money will be credited into their accounts within 72 hours. If the money is not credited, they can directly call me,” he said.
Stating that Nalgonda is the second-largest paddy-producing district in the state, he urged farmers to focus on cultivating fine variety paddy.
“The government is distributing fine rice to all ration cardholders for the benefit of poor people,” he said.
The minister, meanwhile, stressed the need to ensure a hassle-free and transparent paddy procurement process.
Venkat fulfils students’ wish, donates Rs 1L to school
Nalgonda: In a kind gesture, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday donated Rs 1 lakh for establishing two labs at the Mamidala Government High School in Thipparthi mandal as per the request of students.
The minister was on his way back to Nalgonda after inaugurating IKP paddy procurement centre when he saw students queued up along the roadside at Mamidala to greet him.
Seeing their enthusiasm, Venkat Reddy immediately stopped his convoy and started interacting with the students. As they kept chatting, the minister asked the students about the facilities at their school.
Then the students tried to draw his attention to lack of digital and science labs and also on the need for an additional classroom at their school, the minister called up the school principal to ascertain the facts.
When he was told that around Rs 60,000 was needed to set up the two labs, he donated Rs 1 lakh on the spot. He also assured that a new classroom would be constructed soon at the school.
The minister also announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each to students who secure 9.5 GPA score in the upcoming Class 10 board examinations and promised to sponsor their Intermediate education.