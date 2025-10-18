Implementation of edu reforms from next academic year: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the state government’s prime objective is to provide quality education to poor and underprivileged children by transforming government schools on par with corporate institutions.

During a review meeting on the education sector, the chief minister emphasised that an action plan should be ready to implement these reforms from the 2026–27 academic year.

The chief minister instructed officials to prepare comprehensive plans for upgrading facilities in government schools.

“In the first phase, special focus will be on schools located within the Outer Ring Road area, covering the Core Urban Region of Hyderabad,” Revanth said.

The CM directed the Education department to identify suitable lands within its jurisdiction for developing modern campuses with adequate classrooms, playgrounds and a conducive learning environment.

Schools that currently lack proper facilities will be relocated to nearby government lands, he said.

“As part of a pilot project, new schools from nursery to Class 4 will be established, offering corporate-level infrastructure and amenities. The government also plans to provide milk, breakfast and lunch to all students,” he added.

‘Lodge complaints with SPCA over fake news’

Meanwhile, the chief minister is learnt to have instructed his Cabinet colleagues to lodge formal complaints with the Telangana State Police Complaints Authority (TGSPCA) if they come across any fake news being circulated or published by both the traditional and social media platforms.

Sources revealed that the issue was discussed at length during the Cabinet meeting held at the state Secretariat on Thursday.