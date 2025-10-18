JH bypoll: Congress candidate files nomination after massive rally

HYDERABAD: In a show of strength, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav took out a massive rally before filing his nomination for the Jubilee Hills bypoll, at the Shaikpet MRO office on Friday. The byelection is scheduled for November 11.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and G Vivek, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, Congress veteran V Hanumantha Rao and several other key leaders participated in the rally.

During the rally, Ponnam Prabhakar urged the voters to support the Congress’ candidate in the bypoll. “Telangana now has a government that stands for democracy and is committed to people’s welfare and development,” the minister said.

Taking aim at the BRS, the minister said the pink party failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat and could not field any candidates in the MLC elections.

“The BRS even faced defeat in the Cantonment byelection. The party is now trying to divert people’s attention from its failures,” he said.

Questioning former municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao about what development he had brought to Jubilee Hills segment during the BRS regime, he said: “In just two years, we have started several works... roads, drainage and drinking water supply have been improved, and local civic issues have been resolved.”

He also wondered what Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has done for Jubilee Hills segment, which falls under his Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.