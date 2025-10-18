JH bypoll: Congress candidate files nomination after massive rally

HYDERABAD: In a show of strength, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav took out a massive rally before filing his nomination for the Jubilee Hills bypoll, at the Shaikpet MRO office on Friday. The byelection is scheduled for November 11.
Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and G Vivek, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, Congress veteran V Hanumantha Rao and several other key leaders participated in the rally.
During the rally, Ponnam Prabhakar urged the voters to support the Congress’ candidate in the bypoll. “Telangana now has a government that stands for democracy and is committed to people’s welfare and development,” the minister said.
Taking aim at the BRS, the minister said the pink party failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat and could not field any candidates in the MLC elections.
“The BRS even faced defeat in the Cantonment byelection. The party is now trying to divert people’s attention from its failures,” he said.
Questioning former municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao about what development he had brought to Jubilee Hills segment during the BRS regime, he said: “In just two years, we have started several works... roads, drainage and drinking water supply have been improved, and local civic issues have been resolved.”
He also wondered what Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has done for Jubilee Hills segment, which falls under his Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
Naveen declares Rs 38 cr assets
Congress candidate in Jubilee Hills byelection V Naveen Yadav has declared total assets worth Rs 38.74 crore, including Rs 3.32 crore movable and Rs 35.42 crore immovable assets. According to his election affidavit, he has Rs 75 lakh in liabilities.
The Congress nominee also stated that seven cases are pending against him and that he has never been convicted in any of the cases. As per his income tax returns for FY 2024-25, his income is Rs 19.51 lakh while his spouse’s is Rs 8.49 lakh.
20 candidates file papers on fifth day
Hyderabad: As many as 22 nominations have been filed by 20 candidates on the fifth day of submitting nominations for the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection. So far, a total of 78 nominations have been filed by 72 candidates.
Congress candidate, V Naveen Yadav, filed two sets of nominations with the Shaikpet Returning Officer on Friday. Nominations can be filed till 3 pm on October 21, excluding public holidays on October 19 and 20. The scrutiny will be done on October 22. The last day for withdrawal of nominations is October 24. The bypoll is scheduled for November 11.