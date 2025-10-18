MEIL bags $225.5 million Kuwait Oil Company project

HYDERABAD: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has won a $225.5 million (KWD 69.23 million) contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for setting up a New Gas Sweetening and Sulphur Recovery Facility (NGSF) at West Kuwait oilfields.

The project, to be developed on a Build-Own-Operate basis with a buyback option for KOC, includes design, construction, operation and maintenance. It will be completed in 790 days, followed by a five-year operation and maintenance phase.

A senior MEIL official said the Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) will have two trains of 100 TPD capacity each, achieving about 99.9% sulphur recovery. The facility will treat sour gas with up to 4% hydrogen sulphide and 10% carbon dioxide, processing 120 MMSCFD. The purified gas will be sent through KOC’s pipeline network to the LPG plant at Mina Ahmadi Refinery for further processing.

“This project reflects MEIL’s commitment to world-class energy infrastructure that enhances environmental safety and operational efficiency,” said P Doraiah, director, MEIL.