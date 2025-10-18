Telangana government clears Rs 54 cr mid-day meal arrears

HYDERABAD: The pending bills under the mid-day meal scheme for the months of April, June and July across government schools in the state were cleared by the School Education department.

This development follows a two-day hunger strike in September by workers who prepare and serve mid-day meals, demanding an increase in meal charges.

In response to the protest, the director of School Education cleared long-pending dues for cooking costs and egg charges. A total of `25.64 crore was released towards egg costs for Class 1 to 8, and `28.43 crore towards cooking costs for Class 9 and 10.

District Educational Officers (DEOs) have been instructed to allocate funds to Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) for disbursement as per school requirements. DEOs will also issue directives to implement the scheme in line with government guidelines, a senior official said.