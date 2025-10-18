Telangana HC dismisses pleas seeking probe into Bhoodan land sale

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed two writ petitions seeking an inquiry into the alleged illegal sale of Bhoodan lands in Maheshwaram mandal, Rangareddy district.

The first petition, filed by Vadthya Ramulu, sought a Commission of Inquiry to probe the alleged illegal transfer of about nine acres in Survey Nos. 194 and 195 of Nagaram village. The petitioner claimed that Revenue officials, in collusion with private persons, had replaced the names of original owners with others.

Justice Lakshman observed that setting up a CoI would serve little purpose as it only reports to the government, which decides whether to act. “It will be the same officers who take a decision, and what if the government does not act on the report?” he remarked.

The second petition, by Birla Mallesh of Ameerpet village, alleged that 26 acres in Survey No. 194 were fraudulently sold to senior IAS and IPS officers through forged records.

After hearing both petitions, the court ruled there were no grounds for intervention and dismissed them.