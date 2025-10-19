Congress MLAs uneasy over delayed segment funds

HYDERABAD: With growing dissatisfaction among MLAs over the allocation of funds to their Assembly constituencies, Congress leaders are facing increasing internal unrest. Ministers are under pressure to respond to complaints from legislators who say ongoing works in their constituencies are not receiving adequate financial support.
According to party sources, several MLAs have expressed displeasure over delays in fund allocation, creating tension within the party. Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has publicly criticised the government and leadership over multiple issues, including wine shop tenders, compensation for RRR farmers, and his non-inclusion in the cabinet. His statements to the media and public have escalated the situation, prompting opposition parties to claim the government has failed to deliver welfare to the people.
Party insiders say leadership has not adequately addressed Rajagopal Reddy’s concerns, and no complaint has been lodged against him with the disciplinary committee.
Meanwhile, Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy has accused certain ministers of prioritising funds for their own districts while neglecting others. He questioned how development can proceed without sanctioning funds to all Assembly segments and criticised the lack of support even in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s home district.
Thungathurthi MLA Mandula Samuel has voiced his displeasure over MP Chamala Kiran Reddy’s tour of his constituency, urging better coordination to develop the area jointly. He also alleged that Alair MLA Bheerla Bheeraiah supported a BRS candidate in the Mother Dairy elections, resulting in the defeat of the Congress candidate.
Sources say several MLAs visit the secretariat at least 20 times a month, requesting ministers to sanction funds for ongoing or newly initiated works, but often leave disappointed. The controversies have gone viral among the public and party circles, highlighting ground-level dissatisfaction. MLAs complain that state and party leadership have failed to understand their issues or coordinate effectively.
Party insiders add that MLAs are requesting at least minimal funds to continue ongoing works or implement government-initiated projects. The legislators are publicly expressing their anger as theyface problems on the ground.