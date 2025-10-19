Congress MLAs uneasy over delayed segment funds

HYDERABAD: With growing dissatisfaction among MLAs over the allocation of funds to their Assembly constituencies, Congress leaders are facing increasing internal unrest. Ministers are under pressure to respond to complaints from legislators who say ongoing works in their constituencies are not receiving adequate financial support.

According to party sources, several MLAs have expressed displeasure over delays in fund allocation, creating tension within the party. Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has publicly criticised the government and leadership over multiple issues, including wine shop tenders, compensation for RRR farmers, and his non-inclusion in the cabinet. His statements to the media and public have escalated the situation, prompting opposition parties to claim the government has failed to deliver welfare to the people.

Party insiders say leadership has not adequately addressed Rajagopal Reddy’s concerns, and no complaint has been lodged against him with the disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy has accused certain ministers of prioritising funds for their own districts while neglecting others. He questioned how development can proceed without sanctioning funds to all Assembly segments and criticised the lack of support even in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s home district.