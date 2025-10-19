Eight month pregnant woman killed over perceived ‘honour’

ADILABAD: A 20-year-old woman, eight months pregnant, was hacked to death by her father-in-law at Gerre village in Dahegaon mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday, in what police described as a suspected case of honour killing. The victim, Thalandi Shravani alias Rani, had married Shivarla Shekhar, a driver, in October 2024.

The marriage, an inter-caste union between a Pardhan (ST) woman and a Besta (BC) man, had taken place against the wishes of Shekhar’s family.

According to police, the couple had been living with Shekhar’s parents, believing the hostility had subsided. But on Friday, when no one else was at home, Shekhar’s father, Shivarla Sathaiah, allegedly attacked Shravani from behind with an axe, striking her neck. She collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot.

Neighbours alerted the police, who reached the scene and shifted the body for postmortem examination. Dahegaon police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Shravani was expecting her first child.