KTR steps in to aid ailing folk artiste Mogilaiah

HYDERABAD: Darshanam Mogilaiah, an artist and one of the few surviving performers of the tribal musical instrument Kinnera, met BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao at his residence on Saturday and informed him about the problems he was facing with the government-allocated land for his house construction, as well as his health issues.

Mogilaiah said that a few individuals had demolished a room on the land allocated to him by the BRS and that cases had been filed in court. Responding to his concerns, Rama Rao assured Mogilaiah that the party would stand by him, take care of his health issues, and bear the treatment expenses at LV Prasad Eye Hospital. He also contacted Rangareddy collector directing him to resolve Mogilaiah’s land dispute on priority.