Parties back BCs: Bandh bridges the great divide

HYDERABAD: For the first time since the formation of the state, political parties cutting across ideologies, including the Congress, its alliance partners CPI and CPM, the opposition BRS and BJP, and several other organisations such as employees’ unions, BC organisations, and student outfits like AIOBCA, participated in the ‘Telangana Bandh’ on Saturday, demanding 42% reservations for BCs.

While the early hours saw the shutdown of various commercial establishments, normalcy began to return by the afternoon. The TGRTC, which had suspended services in the morning, resumed operations later in the day, providing much-needed relief to passengers travelling home for Diwali. However, private operators reportedly fleeced passengers heading home for the festival. Overall, the bandh passed off peacefully across the State, barring a few incidents.

Several ministers, including Ponnam Prabhakar, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Dr Dansari Anasuya, Jupally Krishna Rao, Dr G Vivek, and Vakati Srihari, participated in the protest.

The BC organisations called for the bandh after the High Court recently issued an interim order staying Government Orders 9, 41, and 42, which had provided for 42% BC reservations in local bodies. When the state government challenged the stay in the Supreme Court, the Apex Court declined to intervene.

In March, the Telangana legislature passed two bills related to reservations for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, but they are pending approval from the President of India. Despite this, the state government issued GO 9, providing 42% reservations for BCs in local bodies. The State Election Commission then announced elections for Mandal and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies, but the process has been halted due to a High Court stay order.

This move infuriated BC leadership across all political parties and civil society organisations, prompting them to take to the streets on Saturday.