Sale deeds can’t be cancelled without prior notice: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ruled that the cancellation of sale deeds without issuing prior notices to the concerned parties is invalid in law. Justice Kaja Sharat delivered this verdict while allowing a batch of petitions related to land situated in Bahaduraguda village of Shamshabad mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The court set aside the 2017 orders issued by the Shamshabad sub-registrar, who had cancelled 17 sale deeds based on a letter from the Tahsildar acting under the instructions of the Ranga Reddy district collector.

Petitioners challenged the sub-registrar’s decision, contending that the sale deeds were cancelled without issuing any notices to them or to the original vendors. They argued that such an action violated the principles of natural justice and sought restoration of their sale deeds.

Agreeing with their contention, the court held that cancellation of registered documents without providing an opportunity for hearing was unsustainable.

However, the court clarified that its order would not prevent the collector from taking appropriate action in accordance with law. With these observations, the court allowed the petitions and quashed the sub-registrar’s orders, emphasising that any future action must strictly follow legal procedures and due process.