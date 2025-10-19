Telangana Minister Kishan pushes for rail growth, reviews project

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Saturday visited Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad and reviewed the progress of various railway development projects under South Central Railway (SCR). He emphasised the need to speed up high-speed rail connectivity, freight operations, and the proposed Regional Ring Rail to boost rail-based regional growth.

The minister took stock of the status of road overbridges (ROBs), road underbridges (RUBs), and key infrastructure projects.

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to the state’s development, the minister said several initiatives are underway to enhance the state’s railway network, with a long-term vision to meet passenger needs over the next five to six decades. He added that action is being taken on Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) submitted for new projects in the state.

Highlighting the ongoing Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Kishan said station redevelopment works are being carried out with modern passenger amenities and advanced technology. He stressed the need to expedite the major upgradation of Secunderabad Railway Station, one of the key terminals in South India.