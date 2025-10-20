ACB raids RTA check posts across Telangana, Rs 4.8L seized

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise raids on multiple Road Transport Authority (RTA) check posts across Telangana on the intervening night of October 18 and 19, following credible information that officials were accepting illegal payments from lorry drivers and transport vehicle operators. The checks were carried out at 12 RTA check posts across the state.

According to ACB officials, RTA staff were found colluding with private agents to collect bribes from vehicle drivers, with agents openly stopping trucks and collecting cash in exchange for allowing passage. Officers on duty reportedly turned a blind eye to the illegal transactions. During the raids, the ACB recovered unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 4.18 lakh from various locations.

The checks were carried out at 12 RTA check posts, including Vishnupuram (Nalgonda), Kodad (Suryapet), Krishna (Narayanpet), Bhoraj (Adilabad), Bhainsa (Nirmal), Warkhidi (Komaram Bheem Asifabad), Salabatpur-Maddunur and Pendurthy (Kamareddy), Zaheerabad (Sangareddy), Palvoncha and Aswaraopet (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), and Muthugudem (Khammam).