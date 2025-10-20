Bhatti urges women to lead nation in dairy production

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has called upon women in the Madhira constituency to become role models for the entire nation in dairy production.

Interacting with beneficiaries of the Indira Mahila Dairy Scheme on Sunday, he said establishing a dairy had been his lifelong dream. Recalling his earlier efforts, he noted that in 2013 — during the days of united Andhra Pradesh — he had planned to provide two milch cows each to 52,000 members of women self-help groups in Madhira. However, the plan was stalled due to the state’s bifurcation and the subsequent neglect of the initiative for the next decade.

He said that with the formation of the “People’s Government,” the long-pending dream had finally taken shape through the launch of the Indira Mahila Dairy scheme. The initiative, he explained, has twin objectives: to empower women economically and to help them achieve self-reliance enabling many to become millionaires through dairy entrepreneurship.

Under the scheme, each woman is being provided with two cows along with comprehensive support for their upkeep.