CM Revanth hails contribution of Yadavs

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Yadav Community is being given due importance in providing political opportunities as well as extending the benefits of all welfare schemes.

On Sunday, the chief minister participated in the “Sadar Sammelan” organised by Sri Krishna Sadar Sammelan Utsav Committee in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth assured the Yadavs of all kinds of support from the government. The chief minister also that he is ready to address all the grievances of the Yadav community. “I’m always available whenever the community wants to meet me and discuss their issues,” he said.

Stating that “there may be some delay but the government will provide every political opportunity and give due respect to the community”, he appealed the Yadavs to extend cooperation for the development of Hyderabad. “Yadavonka Qadar, Hyderabad Sadar is a popular saying. The Yadav community is also synonyms with trust and reliance,” he said.

The CM recalled the pivotal role played by the community in the formation and development of Telangana state. “The government also declared Sadar Utsav as a state festival and has been providing funds for celebrating it,” he added.