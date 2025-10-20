Cop killer stabs man, nabbed after chase in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: After two days on the run, rowdy-sheeter Shaik Riyaz, accused of killing a police constable, was caught in Nizamabad on Sunday.

According to police, Riyaz, who had fatally stabbed CCS constable E Pramod on Friday while being escorted to the station, was traced to the Sarangapur area.

Pramod, who suffered multiple stab wounds, died later that night in the hospital, following which an extensive manhunt was launched to capture Riyaz.

The hunt ended on Sunday afternoon when Riyaz, believed to be hiding inside a lorry cabin, was spotted by a local resident, Asif. When Asif tried to apprehend him, Riyaz stabbed him, sparking a brief chase through nearby forest.

Police teams, acting on a tip-off, closed in and overpowered the fugitive.

Asif was being given treatment. Riyaz was taken to the GGH and then placed in custody.