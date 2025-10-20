ECI to focus on accessibility for PwDs, senior citizens

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued special directions to ensure inclusive and barrier-free voting for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens during the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bypoll.

Hyderabad District Election Officer RV Karnan said on Sunday that all 407 polling stations in the constituency would be set up on ground-floor or road-level premises and equipped with ramps of proper gradient to enable easy wheelchair movement. PwD electors and senior citizens will receive priority access for entry and voting.

Accessible Voter Information Slips (VIS) with Braille features will be distributed along with regular slips, while dummy ballot sheets in Braille will be available at polling stations to help visually impaired voters independently cast their votes using Braille-enabled Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).