English handbook for students to boost critical thinking: TGCHE

HYDERABAD: Aiming to enhance communication skills, critical thinking, and competency-based learning among undergraduate students, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has developed a comprehensive English learning handbook for first-year degree students.

According to TGCHE officials, the Council had planned to revise the undergraduate English curriculum for nearly two decades but was unable to do so. This year, it has finally introduced a revamped syllabus focusing on improving students’ communication, grammar, and vocabulary skills.

To make learning more accessible, especially for students from rural backgrounds who studied in regional languages, TGCHE has also released digital English learning materials. These resources are designed to support students learning English as a second language by combining structured grammar lessons with practical communication exercises.

The material package includes: English Algorithm: Basic Skills for Personal and Social Communication – a student handbook; A Teacher’s Guide, and a workbook to help learners assess and strengthen their grammar skills.

The digital content is available in PDF format and includes audio recordings to aid pronunciation and listening comprehension.

All materials can be freely accessed and downloaded from the official TGCHE website https://tgche.ac.in/learning-material. Students across Telangana, as well as learners from other states or countries, can use the resource with a single click.