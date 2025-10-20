Farmers hit hard by steep drop in lemon prices in Telangana

NALGONDA: Farmers in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, the hub for 90% of the state’s lemon cultivation, are facing severe hardship as copious rains this year have led to a sharp drop in their prices.

The farmers are lamenting that the current prices do not even cover labor and transportation costs.

A bag of lemons (containing 500 to 700 fruits), now fetches between Rs 200 and Rs 300 for ripe, yellow lemons, and a mere Rs 100 to Rs 200 for green ones. This is a steep fall compared to the corresponding period last year when it was between Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,000. Prices have been declining steadily for the past two months.

Lemons are cultivated in approximately 35,000 acres in undivided Nalgonda district with Nakrekal constituency being the largest producer, covering mandals like Nakrekal, Chityal, Narketpally, Ketepally, and the adjacent Shaligouraram. Farmers transport their produce to the Nakrekal lemon market, spending about Rs 100 per bag on transportation, only to receive a price that barely exceeds Rs 200.