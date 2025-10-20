Governor, CM Revanth greet people on Diwali

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended Diwali greetings to the people. In a message on Sunday, the Governor said that the festival of lights signifies the victory of righteousness over evil. “I am sure occasions like this inspire us to conquer the evils of modern day and build a society in which peace, amity and communal harmony prevail”, the Governor said.

The Governor appealed to the people to buy the local products to celebrate this festival so as to bring new light into the lives of the indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The chief minister A Revanth Reddy said the people’s government brought new lights in the lives of Telangana people and striving towards achieving inclusive growth by reaching the benefits of welfare schemes to all sections of people. He said that the festival of lights is being celebrated as a symbol of victory of good over evil forces. The chief minister appealed to all age groups to celebrate the festival without harming the environment and to take appropriate precautions while bursting crackers.