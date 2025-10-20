JH bypoll will be referendum on Cong governance: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the Jubilee Hills byelection will serve as a referendum on the Congress government’s credibility and administration as well as the law and order situation in the state.

Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan, the former minister alleged that over the past two years, the Congress government stalled key developmental projects while unleashing “bulldozer politics” on the people.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s rule has ushered in an era of bulldozer governance and administrative chaos. There is a growing discontent across all sectors. Every section of society — workers, farmers, traders and women — has been affected under the Congress regime. It is time for the people to send a strong message. The Jubilee Hills byelection must be the first corrective step,” he said.

Urging the voters to reject the ruling party, he warned that if Congress were to win the Jubilee Hills seat, it would further embolden the government to roll back all welfare and development programmes initiated by the previous BRS regime. “Only if its candidate is defeated, the Congress government will feel the pressure to honour even a fraction of its poll promises,” he opined.

“The Congress misled the people of Telangana for two years. It is time to hold them accountable. A victory for BRS in Jubilee Hills will mark the beginning of Telangana’s political and developmental resurgence,” he said.