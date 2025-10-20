JH bypoll will be referendum on Cong governance: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the Jubilee Hills byelection will serve as a referendum on the Congress government’s credibility and administration as well as the law and order situation in the state.
Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan, the former minister alleged that over the past two years, the Congress government stalled key developmental projects while unleashing “bulldozer politics” on the people.
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s rule has ushered in an era of bulldozer governance and administrative chaos. There is a growing discontent across all sectors. Every section of society — workers, farmers, traders and women — has been affected under the Congress regime. It is time for the people to send a strong message. The Jubilee Hills byelection must be the first corrective step,” he said.
Urging the voters to reject the ruling party, he warned that if Congress were to win the Jubilee Hills seat, it would further embolden the government to roll back all welfare and development programmes initiated by the previous BRS regime. “Only if its candidate is defeated, the Congress government will feel the pressure to honour even a fraction of its poll promises,” he opined.
“The Congress misled the people of Telangana for two years. It is time to hold them accountable. A victory for BRS in Jubilee Hills will mark the beginning of Telangana’s political and developmental resurgence,” he said.
‘Irresponsible governance, misplaced priorities’
The BRS leader said the Congress government has failed to deliver even a single people-centric programme and has instead relied solely on publicity and self-promotion. “Since the day Congress assumed power, Hyderabad’s progress and Telangana’s overall development have come to a grinding halt. This is the result of irresponsible governance and misplaced priorities,” he said.
Rama Rao also accused the Congress of betraying the Backward Classes through ill-prepared and legally unsustainable measures. “Without proper Constitutional groundwork, the Congress government made hollow announcements that were struck down by the courts. If Congress and BJP are truly committed to BC empowerment, they should demonstrate sincerity by making their MPs push for a constitutional amendment to enact a BC Bill in Parliament. Street dramas in Telangana will not serve the purpose,” he said.
Rama Rao said that the BRS would extend full support in Rajya Sabha to any genuine effort by national parties to secure 42% BC quota through the Constitutional means.
He alleged that the state Cabinet has been reduced to a battleground for commissions and internal rivalries. “From Medaram Jatara works to tender allocations and bill clearances, the ministers are fighting only for personal gains. Despite serious allegations of corruption, neither the chief minister nor his Cabinet colleagues have responded. When the ministers fight for commissions during Cabinet meetings, who is left to govern the state?” he wondered.
Rama Rao also criticised the Congress government for neglecting the Airport Metro Express and Metro Phase-II projects, stating that the chief minister had “poured cold water” on Hyderabad’s future. “Instead of strengthening public transport and focusing on sustainable growth, Revanth Reddy is diverting public funds to his so-called Future City project, an initiative designed only to inflate value of lands owned by Congress leaders,” he alleged.
Earlier, he welcomed several leaders into the BRS fold, including former DCMS chairman and ex-MPP Chekkala Ellayya Mudiraj, former Pedda Shapur sarpanch Chekkala Chandrasekhar and 2018 Jubilee Hills Independent candidate Anji Babu, along with Anji Babu and their supporters.