Man held for Rs 3 crore online trading scam in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police arrested a 28-year-old man from Kadiri in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly defrauding victims of nearly `3 crore in an online investment scam. The accused, Kandukuru Sulthan Ahmad Khan, was remanded to judicial custody.

The case was registered based on a complaint from a Kalyan Nagar resident who lost 24.7 lakh after being lured into a WhatsApp group named Navuma 915 Insights Stocks. Members convinced him to invest through a fake trading app that displayed inflated returns but blocked withdrawals, pressuring him to deposit an additional 23 lakh.

Police traced the money trail to bank accounts opened under the name Sultan Imports & Exports. Khan allegedly supplied fake bank accounts to cybercriminal networks via a Telegram channel titled Pandapay Official Channel. He reportedly provided multiple accounts on commission, which were used to route stolen funds.

Police said the accused siphoned nearly `3 crore in three days and are linked to 15 cyber fraud cases across India. A case has been registered.