Man held for Rs 3 crore online trading scam in Telangana
HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police arrested a 28-year-old man from Kadiri in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly defrauding victims of nearly `3 crore in an online investment scam. The accused, Kandukuru Sulthan Ahmad Khan, was remanded to judicial custody.
The case was registered based on a complaint from a Kalyan Nagar resident who lost 24.7 lakh after being lured into a WhatsApp group named Navuma 915 Insights Stocks. Members convinced him to invest through a fake trading app that displayed inflated returns but blocked withdrawals, pressuring him to deposit an additional 23 lakh.
Police traced the money trail to bank accounts opened under the name Sultan Imports & Exports. Khan allegedly supplied fake bank accounts to cybercriminal networks via a Telegram channel titled Pandapay Official Channel. He reportedly provided multiple accounts on commission, which were used to route stolen funds.
Police said the accused siphoned nearly `3 crore in three days and are linked to 15 cyber fraud cases across India. A case has been registered.
Techie harassed by loan app, lodges complaint
Hyderabad: Cyberabad Cybercrime police have registered a case against a loan application for allegedly cheating and threatening a 43-year-old software professional from the city.
The complainant stated that he had availed short-term loans through the app starting July 17, 2025. Though he regularly repaid the loans within six days, he defaulted on a payment on October 14.
Following this, the loan operators allegedly threatened him by sending morphed nude images to his family members and abusing him in Hindi and Urdu over WhatsApp calls originating from Bangladesh and Pakistan code extensions. He said he had borrowed a total of Rs 6,18,884 and repaid Rs 8,80,764 via Google Pay and PhonePe.
He alleged that they extorted an additional Rs 2,61,880 in the name of processing fees. He submitted evidence to the police. A case has been registered and further investigation is on