Maoist-affected districts down to 11, says Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the number of districts in the country affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has come down sharply from 125 to just 11 over the past decade.

In a media statement, Kishan said hundreds of Maoists have surrendered following Operation Kagar launched by the Union government, and that efforts are on to bring more of them back into the mainstream. He expressed confidence that there would be no Maoists left in the country by March 31, 2026.

He said over 300 Maoists have surrendered in the past three days, many of them Telugu-speaking. “Due to Maoist violence, development was long delayed in many parts of the country. Now, the Union government is focusing on improving people’s wealth and health,” he said.

Kishan said the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar ensures peaceful coexistence and guarantees every citizen’s rights. Expressing concern over the lack of schools, roads and hospitals in LWE-affected regions, he said these areas are now witnessing progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.