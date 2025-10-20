Rajiv’s Sadbhavana Yatra continues to spread message of unity: Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that secularism is not an optional principle but a force that continues to resist divisive forces.

Stating that secularism is essential for India’s unity and progress, he said that the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family have consistently stood for secularism and national unity. The minister was speaking at the 35th Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Smarakotsavam held at Charminar.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other senior Congress leaders attended the event, which marks the historic Sadbhavana Yatra started by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1990 from Charminar.

Upholding Rajiv’s vision

Presiding over the event, Uttam said: “The Sadbhavana Yatra was born out of Rajiv Gandhi’s conviction that India must reject communal hatred. The Congress continues to uphold that vision,” he said.

He noted that both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had chosen Hyderabad, a city often tested by communal tensions, to spread the message of peace and unity.