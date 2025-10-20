Ramchander accuses parties of distorting Patel’s legacy

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday alleged that certain political parties had suppressed historical facts and failed to educate younger generations about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s role in unifying the country.

Speaking at a workshop organised at the party office to mark Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, he said Patel, often described as the “iron man of India”, had played a key role in merging 560 princely states into the Indian Union.

Recalling that the Telangana region, formerly under the Nizam’s rule, was integrated into India following Police Action initiated by Patel, he said there was a need to raise awareness among the youth about such historical events.

Ramchander criticised successive Telangana governments for not officially celebrating September 17, the day Hyderabad State was merged into the Indian Union in 1948. “While the Centre and the BJP observe it as Hyderabad Liberation Day, the state governments have avoided it,” he said.

He also alleged that certain “foreign powers” were attempting to destabilise the country. “Individuals like George Soros are funding the Congress and trying to divide India. While Sardar Patel united the country, some within the same Congress are now trying to fragment it,” he alleged.