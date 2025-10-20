Rowdy sheeter, main accused in Telangana cop's murder killed in alleged police encounter

NIZAMABAD: A rowdy sheeter named Riyaz was killed in an alleged police encounter on Monday morning at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad. Riyaz, a notorious rowdy sheeter who had been absconding after killing a police constable, was caught on Sunday when he stabbed another person.

As Riyaz sustained injuries during the clash, he was admitted to the hospital. On Monday morning, Riyaz attempted to snatch a constable’s gun, prompting the police to open fire to protect hospital staff and patients, during which Riyaz was killed.

In Hyderabad, Director General of Police (DGP) Shivadhar Reddy reacted to the Riyaz encounter. He said that if the accused—who had already murdered a constable and injured others—had managed to get hold of a gun, there could have been a bloodbath inside the hospital. Hence, he said, the police opened fire only after considering all possible consequences.

Riyaz was the main accused in the murder of police constable E Pramod, whom he stabbed to death on Friday, also injuring another officer, SI Vittal, during the attack. Following high tension and widespread searches, the police arrested Riyaz on Sunday evening in the Sarangapur area, under the 6th Town Police Station limits.