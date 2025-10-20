Rowdy sheeter, main accused in Telangana cop's murder killed in alleged police encounter

NIZAMABAD: A rowdy sheeter named Riyaz was killed in an alleged police encounter on Monday morning at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad. Riyaz, a notorious rowdy sheeter who had been absconding after killing a police constable, was caught on Sunday when he stabbed another person.
As Riyaz sustained injuries during the clash, he was admitted to the hospital. On Monday morning, Riyaz attempted to snatch a constable’s gun, prompting the police to open fire to protect hospital staff and patients, during which Riyaz was killed.
In Hyderabad, Director General of Police (DGP) Shivadhar Reddy reacted to the Riyaz encounter. He said that if the accused—who had already murdered a constable and injured others—had managed to get hold of a gun, there could have been a bloodbath inside the hospital. Hence, he said, the police opened fire only after considering all possible consequences.
Riyaz was the main accused in the murder of police constable E Pramod, whom he stabbed to death on Friday, also injuring another officer, SI Vittal, during the attack. Following high tension and widespread searches, the police arrested Riyaz on Sunday evening in the Sarangapur area, under the 6th Town Police Station limits.
Media channels had begun running speculative stories on encounter killing of Riyaz on Sunday, but police later denied those reports, confirming that the accused was in their custody. He was shifted to the Government General Hospital for medical treatment and kept in Room No. 407 on the fourth floor under tight security.
While undergoing treatment, Riyaz on Monday attempted to escape from his hospital room, allegedly trying to grab the weapon of an Armed Reserve (AR) constable. The police immediately chased and confronted him, and during the ensuing struggle, fired at him, resulting in his death.
According to police records, Riyaz was involved in around 37 criminal cases, registered across seven police stations in Nizamabad district. His death has become a serious warning to other rowdy sheeters who have been increasing their criminal activities in recent months.
Recently, one rowdy sheeter opened fire during a birthday party, while another attacked the husband of former mayor Dandu Shekar in public. Many habitual offenders in Nizamabad are also involved in bike thefts, ganja smuggling, and other criminal activities.
In this background, when police were bringing Riyaz to the station for questioning in a theft case, he attacked and fatally stabbed Constable E Pramod. The constable collapsed on the road and SI Vittal was also injured while trying to stop him. Police requested passersby to help take the injured officer to the hospital, but no one came forward—some even took photos instead of helping.
Nizamabad Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya expressed serious concern over the public’s negligence. Following this, DGP Shivadhar Reddy, IG, and other senior officials instructed the police to capture Riyaz at any cost and ensure that justice was delivered through the courts, emphasising that inaction would send the wrong message and demoralise the force.
After extensive searches, the police finally apprehended Riyaz on Sunday evening and admitted him to GGH for treatment.