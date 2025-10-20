Shorter antibiotic course found effective for treating infections in newborns: Study

HYDERABAD: A study published in Lancet Clinical Medicine has found that shorter antibiotic courses could be just as effective in treating serious infections in newborns, potentially reducing risks associated with prolonged use.

According to the study, led by Dr Sai Kiran, senior neonatologist at Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad, antibiotics are essential in saving newborn lives. However, extended use can lead to antibiotic resistance, adverse side effects, longer hospital stays, and increased treatment costs.

Premature and critically ill newborns are especially vulnerable, as they often receive antibiotics for longer durations than older patients.

Researchers systematically analysed global data comparing different lengths of antibiotic treatment.

The key finding suggests that a course of about seven days may be sufficient for most serious neonatal infections, instead of the currently recommended 10 to 14 days, without increasing risk. The study also highlighted the effectiveness of using “biomarkers”—blood test indicators that help doctors assess whether an infection is resolving—to determine when treatment can be safely stopped. This approach was found to reduce the duration of treatment while remaining effective

However, researchers noted that evidence was unclear when comparing very short courses of 3–4 days with 5–7 days, indicating a need for further investigation.