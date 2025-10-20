Telangana hospital told to pay Rs 5.66 lakh to patient for medical negligence

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission–I, Hyderabad, has held a private hospital, its founder-chairman and a consultant doctor guilty of medical negligence during a surgical procedure that caused life-threatening complications to a patient in 2022.

The commission directed them to pay complainant G Shiva Rama Krishna, a 49-year-old businessman from Alwal, Rs 5.66 lakh towards medical expenses, Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony, and Rs 50,000 towards legal costs within 45 days, failing which the amount will attract 9% annual interest.

Krishna had approached the hospital in April 2022 with gastric complaints and was diagnosed with a colonic polyp. A colonoscopy and polypectomy under general anaesthesia were performed on May 19, 2022, by another surgeon without his consent. He was discharged the same evening.