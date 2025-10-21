Telangana HRC issues notice to DGP over 'encounter' killing of accused in constable murder case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued notices to the Director General of Police, seeking a detailed factual report on the circumstances leading to the death of an accused in a police firing after he allegedly stabbed a constable in Nizamabad district.

The commission took cognisance of news reports that Shaik Riyaz (24) was shot dead by police on Monday when he allegedly tried to attack them by snatching a pistol from a policeman at a government hospital.

Shaik Riyaz, who was earlier involved in a vehicle theft case, had attacked constable Pramod (in his mid-40s) with a knife to the chest while being transported on a two-wheeler.