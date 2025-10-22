Air pollution in Hyderabad rises 86 per cent on Diwali day

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad witnessed an 86% spike in fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels on Diwali day compared to normal conditions, according to the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB). However, the city’s air quality was relatively better than last year’s festival readings.

Special Diwali monitoring conducted by TGPCB showed that PM2.5 concentrations rose from 37 µg/m³ on a normal day to 69 µg/m³ on October 20, while PM10 increased by 68.13%, from 91 µg/m³ to 153 µg/m³. In comparison, last year’s Diwali had recorded higher levels of 84 µg/m³ (PM2.5) and 184 µg/m³ (PM10), the Board noted.

It recorded an uptick in sulphur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxides (NOX) levels during Diwali, though they remained well within national standards. SO2 rose from 8 to 17 µg/m³, and NOX from 26 to 30 µg/m³. Last year, the levels were 14 µg/m³ (SO2) and 40 µg/m³ (NOX).

Noise levels across the city also spiked as crackers were set off well into the night. Continuous monitoring at eight stations showed that industrial zones registered a rise of 3.1 decibels (dB) in the day and 6.2 dB at night. Commercial areas saw increases of 2.5 dB and 3.9 dB, while residential and sensitive zones recorded day-night increases of 1.6 dB and 3.7 dB, and 1.1 dB and 4 dB, respectively.

When compared with Diwali 2024, overall noise pollution levels declined. Industrial areas were quieter by 3.5 dB (day) and 2.9 dB (night), while commercial and residential zones saw reductions of up to 7 dB.