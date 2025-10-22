BHEL officials under CBI lens for Rs 35 crore scam

PEDDAPALLI: The CBI Anti-Corruption Branch, Hyderabad, has registered a case against BHEL officials for alleged irregularities in contract works at the Ramagundam NTPC site.

The issue surfaced after additional general manager Harish Kumar Gupta of BHEL-PWWR, Nagpur, filed a complaint with the CBI officials in Hyderabad, alleging that irregularities occurred between 2017 and 2022 in the execution of contract works for two 800 MW power units. The accused are suspected of involvement in criminal conspiracy, misuse of official position, forgery, and cheating.

The accused include BHEL officials: Sunil Kumar Kodpe, AGM, BHEL, Ramagundam site; Sajjan Kumar Soni, manager, BHEL; Ashutosh Prem Chand Jumanke, deputy manager, BHEL; Rajeev Chakravarty, general manager, BHEL; and B C Tudu, AGM, BHEL — along with Power Inframech Private Limited, contractor of Bridge and Roof Company and unidentified government officials of NTPC, BHEL, and Bridge and Roof Company.

The complaint states that around Rs 35.03 crore was misappropriated through inflated contract payments and manipulation of documents, causing financial loss to BHEL while benefiting the accused officials and contractors.