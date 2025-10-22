BRS, Congress neglected Jubilee Hills, time to teach them a lesson: Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union minister G Kishan Reddy has alleged that while the previous BRS government had left Telangana with a Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden, the present Congress government incurred Rs 3 lakh crore debt within two years. He accused the two parties of driving the state to financial ruin.

On Tuesday, Kishan Reddy, along with BJP state president N Ramchander Rao and others, accompanied party candidate for the Jubilee Hills byelection Lankala Deepak Reddy when he filed nomination papers.

Speaking to the media after Deepak Reddy filed his papers, Kishan said that the government had neglected the development of Jubilee Hills constituency, resulting in free flow of sewage water in the streets.

“There are no street lights. Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to transform Hyderabad into another Singapore, Washington and other world cities, but now he is in a farmhouse. The present Congress government is not able to install street lights. We need to teach a lesson to this government,” the Union minister said.

Alleging that the Congress has failed in fulfilling the promises made during Assembly elections, he said: “What happened to the promise of providing `2,500 to women? What happened to the promise of gifting 10 grams of gold to brides under the Kalyana Laxmi scheme? What happened to the unemployment allowance?”

He alleged that the Congress leaders were looting the state and said they had no moral right to seek votes.

Kishan said that there is a need to liberate Hyderabad from the hands of the AIMIM, which he said announced support to Congress candidate Naveen Yadav. He alleged that the Congress, BRS and AIMIM were working together. These three parties are family parties, he added.