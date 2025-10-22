Day after Riyaz ‘encounter’, Telangana DGP meets families of cops

NIZAMABAD: The last rites of rowdy-sheeter Shaik Riyaz, who was killed in an alleged encounter with the police in the Government General Hospital, Nizamabad on Monday, were performed by his family members after a postmortem examination was conducted in the presence of a magistrate on Tuesday.

Tight police security arrangements were seen at the funeral following some disturbance at the residence of Riyaz at Mohammadia Colony where allegations of a “fake encounter” were levelled.

Riyaz, who allegedly killed constable M Pramod on Friday, was arrested on Sunday after a scuffle with Syed Asif, a local who recognised and tried to capture him. The fight left both Asif and Riyaz injured. While the rowdy-sheeter was admitted to the GGH, Nizamabad, Asif was rushed to Hyderabad with grievous injuries on his left hand.

According to the police, Riyaz attempted to snatch a constable’s weapon inside the hospital, prompting an AR inspector to open fire in self-defence to protect hospital staff and patients. Riyaz succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Officials added that Riyaz was involved in around 37 criminal cases, registered across seven police stations in Nizamabad district In Hyderabad, Asif underwent a surgical procedure to save his hand.