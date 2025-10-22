Day after Riyaz ‘encounter’, Telangana DGP meets families of cops

NIZAMABAD: The last rites of rowdy-sheeter Shaik Riyaz, who was killed in an alleged encounter with the police in the Government General Hospital, Nizamabad on Monday, were performed by his family members after a postmortem examination was conducted in the presence of a magistrate on Tuesday.
Tight police security arrangements were seen at the funeral following some disturbance at the residence of Riyaz at Mohammadia Colony where allegations of a “fake encounter” were levelled.
Riyaz, who allegedly killed constable M Pramod on Friday, was arrested on Sunday after a scuffle with Syed Asif, a local who recognised and tried to capture him. The fight left both Asif and Riyaz injured. While the rowdy-sheeter was admitted to the GGH, Nizamabad, Asif was rushed to Hyderabad with grievous injuries on his left hand.
According to the police, Riyaz attempted to snatch a constable’s weapon inside the hospital, prompting an AR inspector to open fire in self-defence to protect hospital staff and patients. Riyaz succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
Officials added that Riyaz was involved in around 37 criminal cases, registered across seven police stations in Nizamabad district In Hyderabad, Asif underwent a surgical procedure to save his hand.
“The patient had a sharp, lacerated injury with neurovascular compromise, and blood flow to the left hand was severely reduced. We performed arterial, venous, nerve, tendon, and muscle repairs, and the limb is now functional,” said Dr Syed Mohammed Ali Ahmed, consultant vascular and endovascular surgeon, Glenfield Mallareddy Hospital.
DGP extends Rs 1 cr aid to family of constable Meanwhile, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday visited Nizamabad to console the family of the SI who was injured while trying to apprehend Riyaz.
At the Police Commissioner’s Office, the DGP handed `50,000 in cash to Sameera Begum, wife of Asif.
Shivadhar Reddy said, “We convey our condolences and deep sympathy to the family members of constable Pramod. A total of `1 crore will be given as compensation, Pramod’s family will receive a monthly salary till retirement, 300 sq yd plot, and employment to one family member. He discharged his duties without any caste or religious bias, with commitment and sincerity.”
Regarding the GGH encounter, the DGP added that a district sub-divisional police officer has been appointed as the investigation officer and refrained from further comments to avoid influencing the probe.